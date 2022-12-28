Ukraine says Ferrexpo controlling shareholder detained in France

KYIV, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state bureau of investigation DBR said on Wednesday that Kostyantyn Zhevago, indirectly the controlling shareholder of London-listed iron pellet producer Ferrexpo FXPO.L, had been detained in France.

The bureau said in a statement Zhevago was wanted on suspicion of embezzlement and money-laundering linked to the disappearance of $113 million from the now bankrupt lender Finance & Credit Bank.

Ferrexpo did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment and Reuters was unable to reach Zhevago or his legal representatives for immediate comment.

A spokewoman for the bureau said that Zhevago was detained at the Courchevel ski resort in the French Alps.

"Today, at the request of the investigators, Konstyantyn Zhevago has been detained in Courchevel," Tetyana Sapyan, communications adviser for the DBR, told the Ukrainian television. "You know that he is a defendant in several criminal proceedings at the DBR. Extradition documents are being prepared."

In 2021 Ukraine's DBR reported that Zhevago had been put on an international wanted list in connection with the investigation into Finance & Credit Bank, which the former lawmaker had indirectly controlled.

Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo has been hit hard this year by disruptions to its production and shipments caused by the conflict in the country.

