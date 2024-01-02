Ukraine says exports via Black Sea corridor reach 13 mln T

News & Insights

KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 13 million tonnes of cargo through its Black Sea shipping corridor, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Tuesday.

"Despite systematic attacks on port infrastructure, ports accepted 430 vessels for loading through #Ukrainian_corridor," he wrote on social media platform X.

