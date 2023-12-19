Ukraine says exports through Black Sea corridor have reached 10 mln T

Adds details of exports from paragraph 3

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Tuesday said that 10 million metric tons of products have been exported to 24 countries through its alternative Black Sea corridor.

Kyiv introduced the corridor, which hugs the western shores of the Black Sea, after Russia withdrew in July from a U.N.-brokered deal to guarantee the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain.

"From the beginning of the operation we increased the turnover of products from 278K tons in the first month to almost 5 million tons," Kubrakov said on X social media platform.

Moscow has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure since the launch of the new route, using drones and dropping explosive objects and mines in its vicinity, according to the Ukrainian military.

"Despite systematic attacks on the port infrastructure, ports accepted 337 vessels for loading," Kubrakov also said on X.

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the volume of goods exported was 19.3% lower in the first 11 months of 2023 than in the same period of last year due to Russia's blockade of seaports and attacks.

However, the alternative corridor and ship insurance mechanism allowed sea exports to increase by 70% in November compared to October, she added.

According to Svyrydenko, Ukraine's exports of goods and services could grow by 9.0% in 2024, 19.4% in 2025, and 20.6% in 2026 if the corridor and insurance mechanism remained in force.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

