Ukraine says currently 'difficult' for IAEA to impartially assess nuclear plant

KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state nuclear company, Energoatom, said on Friday that it would be "difficult" for the United Nations' nuclear watchdog to make an impartial assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant due to Russian interference.

Energoatom also said the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which arrived at the power station on Thursday, had not been allowed to enter the plant's crisis centre, where Ukraine says Russia has stationed troops.

