Commodities

Ukraine says Black Sea grain initiative "at risk of being shut down"

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

April 17, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, April 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's restoration ministry said on Monday the Black Sea grain initiative was in danger of being shut down after Russia again blocked inspections of ships under the deal in Turkish waters.

The initiative allows the safe export of grain from some Ukrainian Black Sea ports following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"For the second time in 9 months of operation of the Grain Initiative, an inspection plan has not been drawn up, and not a single vessel has been inspected. This threatens the functioning of the Grain Initiative," the restoration ministry said on Facebook.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.