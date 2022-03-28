World Markets

Ukraine says Azerbaijan has it offered fuel for crop sowing

Contributor
Max Hunder Reuters
Published

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had spoken to Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, and thanked him for offering fuel for Ukraine's crop sowing campaign.

LVIV, Ukraine, March 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had spoken to Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, and thanked him for offering fuel for Ukraine's crop sowing campaign.

He gave no details of the fuel offer on Twitter.

"Informed about new strikes at the civilian population. The urgent necessity for green corridors was discussed. Thanked for the humanitarian aid and readiness to provide fuel for sowing," Zelenskiy wrote.

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((Max.Hunder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

The Latest Developments From the War in Ukraine, If Sanctions are Working

Mar 15, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular