Commodities

Ukraine says all its ports remain closed to ship traffic

Contributor
Natalia Zinets Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH

All Ukrainian its ports on the Black Sea and Azov Sea remain temporarily closed to ships seeking to enter or exit, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Monday.

LVIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - All Ukrainian its ports on the Black Sea and Azov Sea remain temporarily closed to ships seeking to enter or exit, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Monday.

Soon after Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine's military suspended commercial shipping at its ports, stoking fear of supply disruption from leading grain and oilseeds exporters.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular