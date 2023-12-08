Ukraine says 2023 harvest nearly 78 mln metric tons so far

KYIV, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has harvested nearly 78 million metric tons of grain and oilseeds from the new 2023 harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The major producer and exporter of grains did not give a comparative figure for the previous year but has said good weather should mean it has a bumper harvest.

Ten Ukrainian regions have fully completed the harvesting, the ministry said in a statement. In others, the farmers are still harvesting corn, oilseeds, and beetroot.

The ministry said 57.6 million tons of grains and 20.7 million tons of oilseeds had been threshed.

The volumes included 22.5 million tons of wheat, 5.9 million tons of barley, 26.9 million tons of corn, and smaller contributions from other cereals.

The ministry also said farmers had harvested over 4 million tons of rapeseed and over 11.9 million tons of sunflower seed.

It did not give comparative data for the previous year.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Olena.Harmash@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.