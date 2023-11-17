Ukraine says 151 vessels use 'temporary corridor' in Black Sea so far

KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian government official said on Friday that 151 ships had used Kyiv's new shipping lane in the Black Sea since it was set up in August, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Yuriy Vaskov, deputy minister for renovation and infrastructure, was quoted as saying that a total of 4.4 million metric tonnes of cargo, including 3.2 million tonnes of grain had been shipped via the corridor so far.

