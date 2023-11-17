News & Insights

Commodities

Ukraine says 151 vessels use 'temporary corridor' in Black Sea so far

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

November 17, 2023 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Olena Harmash for Reuters ->

KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian government official said on Friday that 151 ships had used Kyiv's new shipping lane in the Black Sea since it was set up in August, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Yuriy Vaskov, deputy minister for renovation and infrastructure, was quoted as saying that a total of 4.4 million metric tonnes of cargo, including 3.2 million tonnes of grain had been shipped via the corridor so far.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; editing by Tom Balmforth)

((Olena.Harmash@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.