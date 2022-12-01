Ukraine sacks engineer at occupied nuclear plant, accuses him of collaboration

December 01, 2022 — 04:51 am EST

Written by Felix Hoske for Reuters ->

KYIV, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine dismissed the deputy chief engineer of its Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, accusing him of collaborating with Moscow's forces and treason, the Energoatom state nuclear energy company said.

The statement was published a day after Russia said it had promoted the engineer, Yuriy Chernichuk, to serve as the director of the vast nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine.

