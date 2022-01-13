Ukraine, Russian dollar bonds tumble amid rising risk

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian and Russian dollar bonds suffered sharp falls on Thursday as geopolitical tensions about Moscow's standoff with the West escalated.

Ukraine's GDP-linked bond XS1303929894=TE dropped 7.6 cents to just under 80 cents in the dollar, its lowest level since May 2020, Tradeweb data showed.

Russian sovereign dollar bonds also tumbled with longer-dated issues US78307ADH32=TE, RU000A0JXU22=TE losing more than 4 cents to trade at near one-year lows.

Russia stocks ETF RSX fell 5.6% in high volume.

