Ukraine, Russia bonds tumble after reports of shelling

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sovereign dollar bonds issued by Ukraine and Russia suffered sharp falls on Thursday after reports of clashes in Ukraine's eastern region.

Ukraine's growth-linked 2040 bonds XS1303929894=TE dropped more than 4 cents in the dollar to trade at 68.425 cents, having suffered their biggest daily tumble in more than three weeks, Tradeweb data showed.

Longer-dated Russian bonds slipped more than 2 cents in the dollar RU000A0JXU22=TE to trade at 105.5 cents.

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours. Ukraine's military denied the separatists' accusations that government troops had attacked, saying it was the rebels who shelled the Ukrainian military.

