Ukraine road food exports seen down in November amid Polish drivers' strike - brokers

KYIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's shipments of food by road decreased slightly in the first six days of November due to difficulties on the Ukrainian-Polish border caused by drivers' strike, brokers said on Wednesday.

Spike Brokers, which regularly tracks and publishes export statistics in Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app that 105,000 metric tons of agricultural goods were exported by trucks from Nov. 1-6, versus 108,000 tons in same period in October.

Polish truckers blocked roads to three border crossings with Ukraine on Monday, authorities said, to protest against what they see as government inaction over a loss of business to foreign competitors since Russia's invasion.

According to the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry, an average of 40,000 to 50,000 trucks cross the border with Poland per month via eight crossings, twice as many as before the war. Most of the goods are carried by Ukraine's transport fleet.

It said Ukraine exports as many goods through Poland as through all other neighbours combined.

Ukraine is a major global food producer, but its main Black Sea export routes have been blocked due to the Russian invasion and traders are trying to send as much goods as possible via rail and the borders with Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

Ukrainian Border Guard said on Wednesday around 1,000 lorries were standing at the border waiting to enter Ukraine.

Spike Brokers said that "due to the strike and obstacles at the Polish border, road hauliers increased the volume of cargo transported through Hungary and Slovakia".

Authorities gave no road export data for October, while for the whole of September Ukrainian exports by vehicle totalled 514,000 tons, against 506,000 tons in August.

The UCAB agricultural business association said this month that Ukrainian agricultural export rose by 15% to 4.8 million metric tons in October versus September.

Ukraine's government is expected to harvest 79 million tons of grain and oilseed in 2023, with the 2023/24 exportable surplus totals of about 50 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.