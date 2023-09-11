Ukraine retakes offshore drilling platforms near Crimea - military intelligence

KYIV, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have regained control from Russia of several offshore drilling platforms close to Crimea, Ukraine's military intelligence said on Monday.

It said on the Telegram messaging app that Kyiv's forces had retaken the drilling platforms known as the 'Boiko Towers' in a "unique operation".

It said the platforms had been occupied since 2015 by Russia, which seized and annexed Crimea in 2014, and had been used by Moscow for military purposes since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.

