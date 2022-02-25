US Markets

Ukraine reports higher Chernobyl radiation levels

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH

Ukraine's nuclear agency and interior ministry said on Friday they were recording increased radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

By Pavel Polityuk

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's nuclear agency and interior ministry said on Friday they were recording increased radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Experts at the state nuclear agency did not provide exact radiation levels but said the change was due to the movement of heavy military equipment in the area lifting radioactive dust into the air.

"Radiation starts to increase. It is not critical for Kyiv for the time being, but we are monitoring," the interior ministry said.

The still-radioactive site of the 1986 nuclear disaster lies some 100 kilometres from Kyiv.

EXPLAINER-Why Russia and Ukraine are fighting for Chernobyl disaster site

IAEA says Ukraine nuclear power plants running safely, no 'destruction' at Chernobyl

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((gabriela.baczynska@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 39; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.baczynska.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular