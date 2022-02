Ukraine reports higher Chernobyl radiation levels

By Pavel Polityuk

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's nuclear agency and interior ministry said on Friday they were recording increased radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Experts at the state nuclear agency did not provide exact radiation levels but said the change was due to the movement of heavy military equipment in the area lifting radioactive dust into the air.

"Radiation starts to increase. It is not critical for Kyiv for the time being, but we are monitoring," the interior ministry said.

The still-radioactive site of the 1986 nuclear disaster lies some 100 kilometres from Kyiv.

EXPLAINER-Why Russia and Ukraine are fighting for Chernobyl disaster site

IAEA says Ukraine nuclear power plants running safely, no 'destruction' at Chernobyl

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((gabriela.baczynska@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 39; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.baczynska.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.