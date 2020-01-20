Ukraine reports first H5 bird flu case in three years - OIE

Ukraine has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5 bird flu virus on a farm in the west-central part of the country, the first of such outbreak in nearly three years, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.
