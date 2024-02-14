Ukraine renews power exports to Eastern Europe, ministry says

KYIV, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine is resuming its substantial electricity exports to neighbouring countries, taking advantage of lower domestic consumption due to mild weather, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The country began electricity exports on the eve of the Russian invasion in 2022, but halted them after numerous Russian attacks on its power grid and facilities, and the seizure of the largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.

"For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 776 MWh. It is also planned to export up to 1,923 MWh to Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko told Reuters last month that Ukraine could resume substantial energy exports as early as this spring due to lower consumption.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Keith Weir)

