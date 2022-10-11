Ukraine reduces electricity exports to Moldova - Moldovan deputy PM

Contributor
Alexander Tanas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said.

CHISINAU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said.

Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.

Moldova, a poor former Soviet republic that borders Ukraine and Romania, was already concerned about its energy supplies before the Russian missile strikes on Ukraine on Monday as it is heavily dependent on Russia for gas.

"We are in constant contact with Ukraine, the European Union and Romania in search of a solution to provide the republic with electricity," Spinu wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian state energy company Gazprom GAZP.MM said last week that it may switch off gas supplies to Moldova if the country fails to comply with its payment obligations by Oct. 20.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Matthias Williams)

((timothy.heritage@thomsonreuters.com; +442501122; Reuters Messaging: timothy.heritage.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters