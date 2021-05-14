Ukraine rapeseed export prices up so far this month -analysts

KYIV, May 14 (Reuters) - Export prices for Ukrainian rapeseed have added up to $20 a tonne so far this month and reached $640-$650 per tonne CPT Black Sea as of Friday, analyst APK-Inform said.

The consultancy said in a report the prices had decreased at the beginning of this week following the global downward trend, while recovered by Friday.

"The main support for prices is provided by the continuing rise in oilseed prices in the European Union, the prospects for a decrease in the production potential of rapeseed in Ukraine and the rise in global vegetable oils prices," it said.

Ukraine harvested 2.6 million tonnes of rapeseed in 2020 and has already exported most of the harvest.

Ukraine has said the 2021 rapeseed sowing area could total 1 million hectares, 10% less than a year earlier.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans)

