Ukraine rapeseed export prices add $100 a tonne over past 20 days

KYIV, April 30 (Reuters) - Export prices for Ukrainian 2021 rapeseed rose by around $100 a tonne over the past 20 days amid an expected decrease in rapeseed output in the European Union and global upward trend, analyst APK-Inform said on Friday.

Bid export prices jumped to $620-$640 a tonne CPT (carriage paid to) Black Sea ports with the delivery in July-August as of April 29 from $525 to $533 as of April 9.

Ukraine harvested 2.6 million tonnes of rapeseed in 2020 and has already exported most of the harvest.

Ukraine has started the 2021 rapeseed sowing and the area could total 1 million hectares, 10% less than a year earlier, the government forecast.

Market sources this month said traders had sold two shipments of Ukrainian rapeseed this month to Canadian buyers, a highly unusual trade that indicates the impact of spiking global oilseed demand.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

