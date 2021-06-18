Commodities

Ukraine rapeseed-2021 export prices 10% down over the week - APK-Inform

Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Ukrainian export prices for rapeseed of 2021 harvest have fallen by around 10% over the past week due to global downward trend and improving weather conditions in main production regions, APK-Inform consultancy said on Friday.

Rapeseed forward prices lost around $70 a tonne and stood at $555 to $570 a tonne CPT (carriage paid to) Black Sea with the delivery in July-August, the consultancy said.

Ukrainian rapeseed was offered at $640-$650 per tonne CPT Black Sea in mid-May.

Ukraine harvested 2.6 million tonnes of rapeseed in 2020 and has already exported most of the harvest.

Ukraine has said the 2021 rapeseed sowing area could total 1 million hectares, 10% less than a year earlier.

