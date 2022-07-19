Ukraine raises yield of one-year domestic war bond

KYIV, July 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's finance ministry said on Tuesday it had raised the yield of the one-year domestic war bond to 14.0%, from 11.0% at the previous auction on July 12.

It said that 1.78 billion hryvnias ($60.85 million) had been raised by placing the bond on July 19, compared to 97.72 million hryvnias last week.

Ukraine's central bank, which had bought war bonds worth about 225 billion hryvnias to help the government finance budget needs following Russia's invasion, has urged the ministry for several months to raise yields to attract more market capital and lower reliance on the central bank.

($1 = 29.2500 hryvnias)

