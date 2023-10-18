News & Insights

Commodities

Ukraine raises road food exports in October - brokers

October 18, 2023 — 04:33 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine has increased its road grain shipments in the first half of October, aiming to send abroad as much as possible of its bumper grain and vegetable oil output, brokers said on Wednesday.

Spike Brokers said 277,000 metric tons of agricultural goods were exported by lorries on Oct. 1 to Oct. 16 compared with 271,000 tons in the same period in September.

For the whole of September, Ukrainian exports by vehicle totalled 514,000 tons against 506,000 tons in August.

"In October, the average daily rate of vehicles with agricultural products for export through customs checkpoints also increased," brokers said.

The Ukrainian farm ministry said a total of 7.5 million tons of grain were exported from the country so far the 2023/24 July-June season as of Oct. 13.

Ukraine is expected to harvest 79 million tons of grain and oilseed in 2023, with the 2023/24 exportable surplus totals of about 50 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.