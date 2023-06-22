News & Insights

Ukraine races to fix power grid, fearing Russian winter attacks - minister

June 22, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Tom Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, June 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine is carrying out the largest campaign of repairs in modern history to its power system to prepare for another winter of possible Russian air strikes, its energy minister said on Thursday.

Missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure following Russia's full-scale invasion last year caused sweeping blackouts and water outages for millions of Ukrainians during the winter.

"The most extensive repair campaign in the history of energy facilities is currently under way in Ukraine," Energy Minister German Galushchenko was quoted as saying by his ministry on the Telegram messenger.

"Power generation and distribution facilities are being restored, and work is under way to strengthen the power system's resilience to military challenges."

Ukraine has nearly doubled electricity tariffs for consumers since June 1 to find funds to prepare for winter, when energy consumption is typically at its highest.

About 43% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been damaged in air strikes, state-owned power distributor Ukrenergo estimates. Some 70% of its substations have been attacked at least twice, it says.

The energy ministry on Tuesday issued its latest appeal to Ukrainians to reduce use of electric appliances, especially in the evenings, saying power consumption was rising because of hot weather.

