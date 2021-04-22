Ukraine proposes duty free imports of 120,000 tonnes of sugar

KYIV, April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's economy ministry has proposed waiving the 50% import duty on 120,000 tonnes of white sugar in a draft law presented to parliament on Thursday.

It was unclear when parliament will consider the matter, but the document proposed that the measure should be in place until Oct. 1 this year.

Ukraine produced 5 million tonnes of white sugar a year in Soviet times but has since cut annual output to about 1 million tonnes because of a decrease in consumption and competition from cheaper cane sugar.

The ministry this month said that Ukraine needed to import 110,000 tonnes of sugar this season to meet domestic requirements after low sugar production in 2020.

Ukraine imported 40,000 tonnes of sugar across February and March.

The country, which consumes about 1.2 million tonnes of sugar per season, produced 1.1 million tonnes of the commodity in the 2019/20 season, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)

