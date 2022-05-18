US Markets

Ukraine President Zelenskiy's life story told in new comic book

Alicia Powell Reuters
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's life story - from comedian to war-time leader - has been given the graphic novel treatment in TidalWave Comics' latest biography, "Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

The 22-page glossy, set for release on Friday, tells the story of how Zelenskiy, who once played a fictional president in a TV show, swept to power in 2019 promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. He had no political experience when he took office as the country's sixth president.

"Who is he? What makes him tick? Why is he the right leader for Ukraine at this moment? Those are the things I was curious about when I started the research," said writer Michael Frizell.

The artist, Pablo Martinena, has also drawn biographies on David Beckham, Nelson Mandela and Donald Trump.

"This book means a lot to me because of my Ukrainian heritage," U.S.-based publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement.

"Both sets of my grandparents immigrated from Ukraine. I wanted to use this medium to not only tell a story but to somehow donate to the cause at the same time."

A portion of sale proceeds will be donated to the International Red Cross.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Editing by Richard Chang)

