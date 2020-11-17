World Markets

Ukraine president discusses steps to unlock loans with IMF's Georgieva

Natalia Zinets Reuters
KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed measures Ukraine was taking to unlock IMF loans, Zelenskiy's office said on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian government secured a new $5 billion loan deal with the IMF in June and received the first tranche worth $2.1 billion to fight a sharp economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukraine expected two additional tranches of $700 million, each in the second half of the year, but the IMF has stalled on disbursing the money due to concerns over Ukraine's performance in tackling corruption and passing reforms.

The statement said the president had told Georgieva during their phone conversation about Ukraine's "move towards (2021) budget adoption, anticorruption agenda preservation and macroeconomic stability".

"Our teams enjoy strong trust and work closely to finalise negotiations and welcome the IMF mission as soon as possible," Zelenskiy said.

Georgieva tweeted following the call that Ukraine's central bank independence and anti-corruption efforts had been discussed.

"Full agreement on actions needed prior to program review," she said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom Brown)

