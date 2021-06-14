US Markets

Ukraine prepared to take action against Gazprom over central Asian gas - FT

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Ukraine is prepared to take legal action against Gazprom to unblock natural gas supplies from central Asia, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Gazprom controls the flow of gas through its pipelines into Ukraine from central Asia.

It has blocked these flows for 15 years and if it does not approve them, the head of Ukraine's state gas company Naftogaz Ukraine said he is ready to appeal to the European Union's competition authorities and take the Russian energy giant to international arbitration, according to the newspaper.

