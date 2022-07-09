US Markets

Ukraine pleads for weapons, war in spotlight at G20 meeting

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID BRUNNSTROM

Ukraine urged its allies to send more weapons as its forces dig in, hoping to stall Russia's military advance through the eastern Donbas region, while Ukraine's chief negotiator said a turning part was approaching in the conflict.

    * Ukraine renews call for more weapons
    * Russian envoy offers little hope of a pullback
    * Ukrainian negotiator sees 'turning point' taking shape
    * Russian forces shelling in east
    * G20 ministers calls for grain shipments

    By Pavel Polityuk
    KYIV, July 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine urged its allies to send
more weapons as its forces dig in, hoping to stall Russia's
military advance through the eastern Donbas region, while
Ukraine's chief negotiator said a turning part was approaching
in the conflict.
    Signalling that the Kremlin was in no mood for compromise,
President Vladimir Putin said sanctions against Russia for the
invasion it launched in February risked causing "catastrophic"
energy price rises. [nL8N2YP41R] 
    His top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, clashed with his Western
counterparts at a G20 meeting in Indonesia, where they urged
Russia to allow Ukraine to ship its blockaded grain out to an
increasingly hungry world. [nL1N2YP01L][nL1N2YQ01H]     
    Russia's envoy to Britain, meanwhile, offered little
prospect of a pullback from parts of Ukraine under Russian
control.
    Ambassador Andrei Kelin told Reuters that Russian troops
would capture the rest of Donbas in eastern Ukraine and were
unlikely to withdraw from land across the southern coast.
    Ukraine would eventually have to strike a peace deal or
"continue slipping down this hill" to ruin, he said.
[nL8N2YP2NX]
    On the front lines in the eastern region of Donbas,
Ukrainian officials reported heavy Russian shelling of towns and
villages ahead of an anticipated push for more territory. 
    A Ukrainian infantry unit on the road to the town of
Siversk, whose members spoke to Reuters, had set up positions on
the edge of a deep earth bunker covered with logs and sandbags
and defended by machine guns. [nL4N2YP2YX]
    In the Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson and
Zaporizhzhia regions in the south, Ukraine's deputy prime
minister urged residents to evacuate before Ukrainian forces
launch a counter-offensive.
    "Please leave - our army will begin retaking these areas.
Our determination is rock solid. And it will be very difficult
later to open humanitarian corridors when children are
involved," Iryna Vereshchuk was quoted as saying by Ukrainian
media.
    Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spent the day
visiting a hospital in Dnipro, treating soldiers and touring
defences in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kriviy Rih regions.
    Mykhailo Podolyak, the Ukrainian chief negotiator in stalled
talks with Moscow, said Russia's military had been forced to
take an operational pause due to losses and to resupply.
    "It is clear that they have to redeploy things, bring
forward new troops and weaponry, and this is very good. A
certain turning point is beginning to take shape because we are
proving we are going to attack storage facilities and command
centres," Podolyak told Ukraine's 24 Channel television.
    
    'SCORCHED EARTH'
    Ambassador Kelin's remarks gave an insight into Russia's
potential endgame - a forced partition that would leave its
former Soviet neighbour shorn of more than a fifth of its
post-Soviet territory.
    An escalation of the war was possible, Kelin said.
    Ukrainian officials, echoing comments by the deputy
commander of the infantry unit outside Siversk, said they needed
more high-grade Western weapons to shore up defences.
    U.S. President Joe Biden signed a new weapons package worth
up to $400 million for Ukraine on Friday, including four
additional high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and
more ammunition. [nL1N2YP1NH]
    Zelenskiy on Twitter thanked Biden for the HIMARS and
shells, which he said were priority needs.
    The United States started providing the precision rocket
weapon system to Ukraine last month after assurances it would
not use them to hit targets in Russia. Kyiv has attributed
battlefield successes to the HIMARS.
    "When they came in, the Russian war machine could instantly
feel its effect," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National
Security and Defence Council, told Reuters. More Western
military aid was vital, he added. [nL8N2YP4AM]
 
    'NOT YOUR COUNTRY'
    At the meeting of G20 foreign ministers, U.S. Secretary of
State Antony Blinken led efforts to press Russia. He was meeting
China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, on Saturday and was expected
to repeat warnings to Beijing not to support Russia's war.
    On Friday, Lavrov walked out of a meeting, denouncing the
West for "frenzied criticism".
    High on the list of G20 concerns is getting grain shipments
from Ukraine out through ports blocked by Russia's presence in
the Black Sea and mines. Ukraine is a major exporter, and aid
agencies warn that many developing countries face food shortages
if supplies fail to reach them.
    Blinken urged Russia to let Ukrainian grain out, a Western
official said.
    "'Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain.
Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out',"
the official cited Blinken as saying.
    Since Russia started in February what it calls a special
operation to demilitarize Ukraine, cities have been bombed to
rubble, thousands have been killed, and millions displaced. 
    Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia is engaged in an
unprovoked land grab.
    Russian forces have seized a big chunk of territory across
Ukraine's south and are waging a war of attrition in the Donbas,
the eastern industrial heartland made up of Luhansk and Donetsk
provinces.

 (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis and
Robert Birsel; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and William Mallard)
 ((Robert.Birsel@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular