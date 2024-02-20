Ukraine plans large power exports on Tuesday, ministry says

KYIV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's energy ministry said the country planned to export a high volume of power on Tuesday, taking advantage of lower domestic consumption due to mild weather.

The country began electricity exports on the eve of the Russian invasion in 2022, but halted them after numerous Russian attacks on its power grid and facilities, and the seizure of the largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier this month Ukraine exported significant volumes of power to Eastern Europe.

"For the current day, electricity imports are forecast to reach 1,490 megawatt hours (MWh), while exports are expected to reach 3,900 MWh," the ministry said in a statement.

"There is no electricity shortage, the power system has sufficient generation reserves."

Energy Minister German Galushchenko told Reuters last month that Ukraine could resume substantial energy exports as early as this spring due to lower consumption.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

