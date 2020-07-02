Ukraine parliament logs draft resolution on central bank governor's exit

Natalia Zinets Reuters
Published
Ukraine's parliamentary website on Thursday registered a draft resolution on the exit from the central bank of governor Yakiv Smoliy, who unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday citing political pressure.

The draft resolution suggests that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accepted Smoliy's resignation. Zelenskiy has not commented directly on whether he has done so.

Under Ukrainian law, Smoliy's resignation must first be accepted by the president and his technical dismissal confirmed by parliament.

