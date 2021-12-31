Ukraine orders gas producers to sell 20% of gas on local energy exchange

Contributor
Natalia Zinets. Reuters
Published

KYIV, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian private gas producers have to sell 20% of their production on the Ukraine energy exchange, the government said on Friday.

It also capped the price mark-up on gas sales to food producers to 25% to contain double-digit inflation fuelled by soaring gas prices.

