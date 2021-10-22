Ukraine offers Russia's Gazprom 50% tariff discount for extra gas transit

Ukraine has offered Russian gas giant Gazprom a 50% tariff discount for an additional gas transit to Europe, a Ukrainian president spokesman said.

"Ukraine offers it to Gazprom and European gas traders," Sergii Nykyforov said.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the security and defence council of Ukraine, told a briefing earlier on Friday that Kyiv was ready to increase its annual gas transit to Europe by 55 billion cubic meters from the current 40 bcm provided by the 5-year contact with Gazprom. He did not reveal details.

