Ukraine nears deal with global insurers to cover grain ships - FT

Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

August 21, 2023 — 12:03 am EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine is finalising a scheme with global insurers to cover grain ships travelling to and from its Black Sea ports, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing Ukraine's Deputy Economy Minister Oleksandr Gryban.

Gryban told the newspaper the deal was "currently being pursued and actively discussed" between the relevant ministries, as well as domestic banks and international insurance groups including Lloyd's of London.

