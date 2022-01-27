Ukraine Naftogaz calls bid for Nord Stream 2 subsidiary 'a legal trick'

KYIV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Russian Nord Stream 2 operator's registration of a subsidiary for the German leg of a gas pipeline is a "legal trick" meant to win certification of the route, Ukraine state energy firm Naftogaz chief Yuriy Vitrenko said on Thursday.

Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is designed to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany along the bed of the Baltic Sea, bypassing the territory of traditional gas transit nation Ukraine.

It has faced resistance within the European Union, from the United States as well as Ukraine, on the grounds it increases Europe's energy dependence on Russia and denies Ukraine transit fees, at a time of Moscow's broader standoff with the West.

"This is nothing but manipulation, the desire to be above the law and continue to blackmail Europe with gas for years," Vitrenko said on Facebook, referring to the registration of a Nord Stream 2 subsidiary.

"Despite the fact Nord Stream 2 is the one pipeline that has no interconnector, they (Russia) want to certify according to EU rules only 54 km out of more than 1,200," he said.

Vitrenko said Naftogaz, which is officially involved in the certification procedure, would provide all legal arguments why the entire Nordstream 2, not just the German part, should comply with EU rules.

The Nord Stream 2 operator said on Wednesday the subsidiary was for the German part of the pipeline and this has to meet German regulatory requirements.

In November, Germany's Federal Network Agency, which regulates its electricity, gas, telecommunications, post and railway sectors, suspended a process to certify the pipeline, saying the operator should register a legal entity in Germany.

The pipeline was completed in September, but has remained idle since then in expectation of certification by Germany and the EU.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Heinrich)

