Ukraine may need more debt action in future - JPMorgan official

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's solicitation agent JPMorgan said Kyiv's request for a two year debt freeze on sovereign bond payments would hopefully alleviate an ongoing liquidity crunch, but it could not rule out that more help would be needed in future.

Ukraine on Wednesday asked international creditors to freeze debt payments on some $20 billion of international bonds for two years, so it can focus its dwindling financial resources on repelling the attack by Russia.

"We hope that the current exercise is successful and achieves Ukraine's objective, but given the highly uncertain outlook, it is impossible to predict whether or not future actions may be required," said Stefan Weiler, head of emerging markets debt CEEMEA at JPMorgan - the bank appointed by Kyiv to handle the consent solicitation.

Apart from a 24-month pause on payments, with interest being accrued on the deferred payments, Ukraine also asked holders of $2.6 billion of GDP-linked warrants to agree to a change in terms. That aims to limit payouts linked to volatile growth numbers in years to come.

"The objective on the warrant exercise is a little bit different," Weiler told Reuters. "It's less about preservation of liquidity, and more about the fact that there is collective agreement that nobody should benefit financially from the war."

Weiler also added that a "significant" share of holders of Ukraine's international bonds supported the plan.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.