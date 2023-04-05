Commodities

Ukraine major sugar maker Astarta starts 2023 beet sowing

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

April 05, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, April 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's major sugar producer Astarta AST.PFT has begun the 2023 planting season, expecting to sow around 39,000 hectares of sugar beet, the company said on Wednesday.

Astarta gave no comparative figures but Ukrainian sugar union Ukrtsukor has said the area of sugar beet could rise to 220,000 hectares this year from 181,400 hectares in 2022.

Astarta said farmers in the central Ukrainian region of Poltava were the first to begin sowing sugar beet.

The company said it also plans to sow 19,100 hectares of corn, 28,200 hectares of sunflower and 56,900 hectares of soybeans. It had already sown 42,800 hectares of winter wheat and 13,800 hectares of rapeseed.

Analysts have said Ukraine refined around 1 million tonnes of sugar from the 2022 sugar beet harvest of 9.7 million tonnes.

The agriculture ministry forecast that farmers could harvest 11.3 million tonnes of sugar beet in 2023.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.