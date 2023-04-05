Ukraine major sugar maker Astarta starts 2023 beet sowing

KYIV, April 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's major sugar producer Astarta AST.PFT has begun the 2023 planting season, expecting to sow around 39,000 hectares of sugar beet, the company said on Wednesday.

Astarta gave no comparative figures but Ukrainian sugar union Ukrtsukor has said the area of sugar beet could rise to 220,000 hectares this year from 181,400 hectares in 2022.

Astarta said farmers in the central Ukrainian region of Poltava were the first to begin sowing sugar beet.

The company said it also plans to sow 19,100 hectares of corn, 28,200 hectares of sunflower and 56,900 hectares of soybeans. It had already sown 42,800 hectares of winter wheat and 13,800 hectares of rapeseed.

Analysts have said Ukraine refined around 1 million tonnes of sugar from the 2022 sugar beet harvest of 9.7 million tonnes.

The agriculture ministry forecast that farmers could harvest 11.3 million tonnes of sugar beet in 2023.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

