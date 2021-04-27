Commodities

Ukraine major Black Sea ports restrict operation due to poor weather

Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Ukraine's leading Black Sea ports have restricted grain loading operations due to rain in the area, the state sea port authority said on Tuesday.

It said poor weather has affected activity of ports in Odessa region, Mykolayiv and Reni.

Ukraine is among global major grain exporters and plans to ship abroad more than 45 million tonnes of various grains in the 2020/21 July-June season.

