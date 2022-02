Ukraine-made giant air cargo Mriya burnt in Russian shelling

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The world's largest cargo plane, the Ukrainian-made Antonov-225 Mriya, was burnt in a Russian attack on Hostomel airport near Kyiv, Ukrainian state arms manufacture Ukroboronprom said on Sunday.

"The Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aviation - the legendary An-225 Mriya. It happened at the Antonov airfield in Hostomel near Kyiv," Ukroboronprom said on its Facebook page.

It said that the plane restoration would cost more than $3 billion and take a long time.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

