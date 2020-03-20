Ukraine leader says expects to receive 10 mln coronavirus tests from China

KIEV, March 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine in the next two days expects to receive from China coronavirus protection products, including 10 million tests, masks, disinfectant fluid and ventilators, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a televised statement on Friday.

"We will do our best to provide personal protective equipment, rapid tests and disinfectants to every citizen of Ukraine. Each of you," Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine has recorded 26 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including three deaths.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)

