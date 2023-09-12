News & Insights

Ukraine launches missile attack on Sevastopol in Crimea -Russian installed governor

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK

September 12, 2023 — 10:24 pm EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Adds detail on Shipyard in para 3, context in paras 5-6

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine carried out a missile attack on the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea early on Wednesday, with Russia's air defence systems engaged in repelling the assault, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol said on Wednesday.

Mikhail Razvozhayev said on the Telegram messaging app that the missile attack had caused a fire at a "non-civilian facility", but he did not provide further detail.

Several of Russia's Telegram news monitoring channels reported that the Sevastopol Shipyard - the site of the construction and repair of ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet - was on fire.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia's military infrastructure helps Kyiv's counteroffensive.

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in a broadly condemned move in 2014.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Perry)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.