Ukraine launches formal consent solicitation on sovereign debt freeze

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine launched a formal consent solicitation on Wednesday to holders of its international bonds, proposing a two-year debt freeze on most of its bonds and giving creditors until August 9 to vote on the proposal.

In the statement, Ukraine's ministry of finance said it would hold a conference call with investors at 1530 GMT to explain details of the proposal and the general situation.

It plans to publish the results of the consent solicitation on August 10.

The government also said it would launch similar consent solicitations for Ukraine's state-owned road agency Ukravtodor and its national energy company Ukrenergo.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.