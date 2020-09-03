Ukraine keeps main interest rate unchanged at 6%

Adds quote, details, background

KYIV, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 6% for the second time in row on Thursday, balancing its aim to support an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic with an expected rise in inflation.

The decision by the National Bank of Ukraine keeps the interest rate at its lowest level since Ukrainian independence in 1991 and is in line with a poll of Reuters analysts published this week.

"The NBU Board has decided to keep its key policy rate at 6% per annum," it said in a statement. "Maintaining a loose monetary policy will support economic recovery amid moderate inflation and elevated uncertainty over how the pandemic is going to spread in Ukraine and the world."

New Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko took charge in July promising to help revive an economy that could contract 5.5% this year as lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus slammed the brakes on business activity.

The rate of infections in Ukraine had been much lower compared to western Europe but has spiked to a series of record highs in recent weeks, including a new record daily death toll of 51 on Wednesday.

The central bank expects inflation to speed up to its target range of around 5% by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)

