Ukraine keeps key rate unchanged, hikes inflation forecast

Ukraine's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 25% on Thursday and raised its 2022 inflation forecast to more than 30%.

Ukraine's economy could shrink by a third in 2022 before recovering next year, the central bank said. It is expected to grow between 5% and 6% in 2023 and 2024, it said.

