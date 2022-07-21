Ukraine keeps key interest rate unchanged, increases inflation forecast

Contributor
Natalia Zinets Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Ukraine's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at a seven-year-high of 25% on Thursday and raised its 2022 inflation forecast to more than 30%.

Adds details

KYIV, July 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at a seven-year-high of 25% on Thursday and raised its 2022 inflation forecast to more than 30%.

Devastated by the war with Russia, Ukraine's economy fell by around 40% year on year in the second quarter of this year, the central bank said, opening up the possibility it could keep the key rate at 25% until the second quarter of 2024.

"The baseline scenario of the macroeconomic forecast envisages that the key policy rate will be maintained at 25% at least until Q2 2024," it said.

Ukraine's economy could shrink by a third in 2022 before recovering next year, the central bank said. It is expected to grow between 5% and 6% in 2023 and 2024, it said.

It said that Ukraine's cooperation with international partners would be a key factor in supporting the economy and contributing to its recovery.

A long war with Russia, which invaded on Feb. 24, was the key risk to its forecast, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth, editing by Timothy Heritage)

((tom.balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters