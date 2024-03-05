Ukraine keeps electricity exports at record high, ministry says

KYIV, March 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine will keeps its electricity exports at a record high on Tuesday with low levels of imports, the energy ministry said.

The country started exporting electricity shortly before it was invaded in 2022, then had to pause when Russian forces attacked power infrastructure and seized the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.

Exports to Eastern Europe resumed in February, a major boost to Ukraine's beleaguered economy, though it still has to import some power during peak consumption hours.

"For the current day, electricity exports to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Hungary are forecast to reach 13,393 megawatt hours (MWh), and imports - up to 76 MWh," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine exported 13,264 MWh on Monday and 12,200 MWh on Sunday.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko told Reuters last month that Ukraine could resume wider energy exports in the spring because of lower domestic consumption. He did not give specific figures.

