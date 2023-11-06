News & Insights

Ukraine keeps 2024 winter wheat sowing area forecast unchanged - ministry

November 06, 2023 — 08:51 am EST

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Monday it was keeping its winter wheat sowing area forecast for the 2024 harvest unchanged at 4.36 million hectares versus 4.46 million hectares in 2023.

Ukraine is a traditional grower of winter wheat, which accounts for at least 95% of its overall wheat output.

"We're not revising (wheat sowing forecast) yet," Taras Vysotskiy, the first deputy minister, told Reuters.

The ministry data showed farmers had sowed 3.87 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov. 6, or 88.8% of the expected area.

The ministry said a total of 4.39 million hectares of winter crops were sown as of Nov. 6, or 85.5% of the forecast, and the area also included 442,300 hectares of barley and 76,100 hectares of rye.

Farmers also sowed 1.14 million hectares of winter rapeseed.

Ukraine is expected to harvest 79 million metric tons of grain and oilseed in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons, the ministry has said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

