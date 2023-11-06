Ukraine keeps 2024 winter wheat sowing area forecast unchanged - ministry

KYIV, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Monday it was keeping its winter wheat sowing area forecast for the 2024 harvest unchanged at 4.36 million hectares versus 4.46 million hectares in 2023.

The ministry said farmers had sowed 3.87 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov. 6, or 88.8% of the expected area.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

