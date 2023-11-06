News & Insights

Commodities

Ukraine keeps 2024 winter wheat sowing area forecast unchanged - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 06, 2023 — 08:23 am EST

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Monday it was keeping its winter wheat sowing area forecast for the 2024 harvest unchanged at 4.36 million hectares versus 4.46 million hectares in 2023.

The ministry said farmers had sowed 3.87 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov. 6, or 88.8% of the expected area.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.