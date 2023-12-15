Ukraine keeps 2023/24 grain and oilseeds export outlook at 50 mln T

KYIV, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine is sticking to its combined grain and oilseeds exportable surplus forecast of 50 million metric tons despite a higher crop outlook, the first deputy agriculture minister said on Friday.

The ministry last week raised its 2023 grain and oilseeds harvest forecast to 81.3 million tons from 79.1 million.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.