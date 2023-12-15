News & Insights

Commodities

Ukraine keeps 2023/24 grain and oilseeds export outlook at 50 mln T

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 15, 2023 — 04:21 am EST

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine is sticking to its combined grain and oilseeds exportable surplus forecast of 50 million metric tons despite a higher crop outlook, the first deputy agriculture minister said on Friday.

The ministry last week raised its 2023 grain and oilseeds harvest forecast to 81.3 million tons from 79.1 million.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.