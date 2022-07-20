US Markets

Ukraine intends to postpone debt payments for 24 months - government resolution

Contributor
Natalia Zinets Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Ukraine intends to postpone repayment of its Eurobonds and payments of interest on them for 24 months from Aug. 1, according to a government resolution published on Wednesday.

KYIV, July 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine intends to postpone repayment of its Eurobonds and payments of interest on them for 24 months from Aug. 1, according to a government resolution published on Wednesday.

The government, which is trying to deal with the impact of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, instructed the finance ministry to hold negotiations with creditors on deferring payments by Aug. 15 and promised additional interest on postponed payments.

The government also plans to postpone payment on the GDP-linked warrants to August 2024 from May 2023, it said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((Natasha.Zinets1@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular